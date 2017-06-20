Woman drowns in Great Falls canal

Deputies responded to an irrigation canal on 1st Road South and Ashuelot Road for a report of a possible drowning Monday evening.

A passersby noticed a vehicle parked alongside the road with three dogs running in the area, but no one was around. The man then noticed a woman, later identified as 44-year-old Melissa Lesofski, caught in the turbulent water below a gate in the canal.

Undersheriff John Stevens reports that the passerby jumped in and pulled the woman to the edge of the canal. Others assisted with pulling Lesofski out of the canal.

CPR was unsuccessful, and Lesofski was pronounced dead at the scene.



The initial investigation shows Lesofski accidentally fell into the irrigation canal. It is unknown at this time why Lesofski was out of her vehicle.

The investigation is continuing at this time as to other contributing factors.