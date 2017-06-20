City Commission has a few changes in Animal Laws - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

City Commission has a few changes in Animal Laws

Posted:

Talk of new codes and restrictions regarding your pets will be a big talker at tonight's city commission meeting. We have been looking into these restrictions today, and found some changes that might come as a surprise.

The city commission has its hands full tonight as many people have questioned what the new animal codes are for. we looked into what the new codes could be and have found there is a variety of regulations being discussed, like revising city regulations for rabies. Eliminating animal shelters obligations to euthanize pets at the owner’s discretion, and redefining what a potentially dangerous animal is.

Now the commission board did not respond when we reached out about these proposed changes. But what they did say was that discussion will be happening tonight at 7pm at the civic center. This may be a big topic for all the pet owners out there, so be sure to come if you know you will have any questions regarding these proposals. 

