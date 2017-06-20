8th Ave North Gets a New Water Main - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

8th Ave North Gets a New Water Main

Posted: Updated:

There's construction all around town on roadways, and for some of you, the construction has been quite extensive. Including the water line replacement happening on 8th avenue north.

City engineers say that particular project was in desperate need of an upgrade.

“It’s undersized. It’s only a 6 inch cast iron and we are replacing it with 8 inch PVC. It’s also been failing due to it's a cast iron water main the highly corrosive soils we have been having a number of water main breaks along that stretch of water main” says Rick Johnson.

We were told that this project on 8th avenue north should be done sometime in mid July.

