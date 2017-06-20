Living off the grid

Great Falls - On Monday, a four vehicle car accident happened at the corner of 10th St. NE and Smelter Ave. just after 3 pm. Agencies responded right before the traffic hit, on one of the busiest intersections of town.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - The attorney for a Montana county sheriff charged with misdemeanor partner or family member assault says the sheriff will be taking personal leave while his case goes through the court system.
WEST GLACIER, Mont. (AP) - A popular trail in Montana's Glacier National Park is closed temporarily because of grizzly bears frequenting the area. The Hungry Horse News reported Monday the Avalanche Creek Trail is temporarily closed after the park received reports of up to six different grizzly bears in the Avalanche area.
Grizzly bears are starting to poke around the town of Valier matter of fact, one resident we spoke to said she had a close encounter of her own. Valier is located about an hour from the Rocky Mountain front, but signs reminding residents to watch for bears are placed in a few areas around town.
Mayor Muhlfeld gives us a statement about his reaction to the comments made in the Flathead County Planning Board Meeting.
Racers come to Missoula from around the country to race 500 miles in antique Model T cars.
20 people were hurt after a deck collapsed during a funeral in Lake County.
The documentary focuses on Danielle Antelope, who will be the first ever student to receive a Bachelor's degree in the school's history.
