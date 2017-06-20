Living off the grid - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Living off the grid

By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
Living off the grid can mean many things to different people. But the main idea is that it is a completely self-sustaining way of life. Which includes providing your own power, fresh food and water.

We spoke to one  Montanan who jumped feet first into living off the grid.

Ken Toole lives outside of cascade and said living off the grid has always been a life long dream. 
He can focus on ranching and other things like educating others who share the same interests. 
The house he built is made from straw bales and he has his own green house.
He said they spent almost $20,000 to get set up for electricity. But it's worth it.

"We would have to bring in a power line which would have been more expensive than the whole thing and then when the power line was in i would have had to pay a monthly bill and i thought well that's a no brainer. And the other thing we have saved on  is the cost of a well because we catch rain off the roof goes into cisterns," said Toole.

And if they need to,  he said they can get a tank and go into town for water.
But he said they will save in the long run with electric costs.  And if the power goes out at his neighbors house he doesn't have to worry. And they have rechargeable batteries just in case.

If living off the grid or if you want to bring in some of those elements into your life. Ken and the Montana Environmental Information Center  will meet Tuesday night at Paris Gibson square starting at 7 pm. Or you can click here for more information.

