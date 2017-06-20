City commission votes on chicken ordinance

According to the Great Falls Urban Chicken Facebook.. Attorney Cik confirmed that the only group that is allowed to make suggested changes were the honey bee group at tonight's commission meeting.

Cik will be revising some of these laws but Mayor Kelly says Cik was given instructions not to do anything with the chicken ordinance and this all is just a misunderstanding.

tonight the commission will vote on whether or not to change the definition of livestock allowed in city limits and whether to exclude poultry from that definition.