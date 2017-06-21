Children gearing up for Aladdin performance

Join the Central Assembly Church of God for their 2nd Annual SMACK performance; this year, the show is Disney's "Aladdin."

This year's shows will take place on June 23rd and 24th, both beginning at 6:30pm. Tickets are free, and everyone is welcome to attend.

Organizer Robby Robertson says the production is a result of the two week camp, Summer Musical Arts Camp for Kids, or SMACK. Last year, the children performed the "Jungle Book," and had such a huge success this year, Central Assembly decided to host two different productions with two main casts. Last year, about 26 kids participated; this year, the group is up to 50.

Robertson adds that while there are many great opportunities for kids to get involved in programs over the summer, there isn't much in the way of performing arts. He hopes this program will help fill that void for years to come.

For more information on SMACK or on this week's showings, visit their website.