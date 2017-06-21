Lawsuit Filed Against Marsy's Law In Montana Supreme Court

In less than two weeks, Marsy's Law will go into effect across Montana, but the law is facing controversy before its official first day. A group of Montana organizations and individuals filed a lawsuit with the Supreme Court, saying Marsy's Law is unconstitutional. Montana ACLU, the Montana Association of Counties, the Montana Association of Criminal Defense, and two individual prosecutors petitioned the lawsuit. In it they claim the amendment would harm the due-process rights of people accused of crimes, and the law's privacy provisions would extend to corporations and other entities. Since multiple sections of the Montana constitution are affected, the Alex Rate, the legal director of Montana ACLU says multiple votes are needed.

"So because CI-116 effectively amended numerous and various declarations of rights, there should have been separate votes on each one of those amendments. There wasn't, and that's why we're requesting the Supreme Court declare CI-116 as void."

Backers of Marsy's Law are pushing to expand it to other states since it was first passed in California in 2008. It has been approved in Montana, Illinois, North Dakota and South Dakota.