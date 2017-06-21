Lawsuit Filed Against Marsy's Law In Montana Supreme Court

Deputies responded to an irrigation canal on 1st Road South and Ashuelot Road for a report of a possible drowning Monday evening.
Belt's Robert Back returned home on November 10th and every day since, he's been surrounded by family and friends as he continues to recover from a severe brain injury. About a week before Christmas, KFBB's Ben Kaplan spent a day with Robert and saw first hand how being around his loved ones is aiding in his recovery.
Mayor Muhlfeld gives us a statement about his reaction to the comments made in the Flathead County Planning Board Meeting.
Racers come to Missoula from around the country to race 500 miles in antique Model T cars.
20 people were hurt after a deck collapsed during a funeral in Lake County.
The documentary focuses on Danielle Antelope, who will be the first ever student to receive a Bachelor's degree in the school's history.
