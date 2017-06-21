City Commission Approves City Ordinance 3160 - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

City Commission Approves City Ordinance 3160

Posted: Updated:
By Carlin Stafford, Reporter
Connect
GREAT FALLS -

Tuesday June 20th, the Great Falls City Commission approved City Ordinance 3160. This animal ordinance changed certain language to better protect animals and animal control officers. Our Carlin Stafford was there as the City Commission approved the proposal. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woman drowns in Great Falls canal

    Woman drowns in Great Falls canal

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 5:52 PM EDT2017-06-20 21:52:09 GMT

    Deputies responded to an irrigation canal on 1st Road South and Ashuelot Road for a report of a possible drowning Monday evening.

    Deputies responded to an irrigation canal on 1st Road South and Ashuelot Road for a report of a possible drowning Monday evening.

  • City Commission Approves City Ordinance 3160

    City Commission Approves City Ordinance 3160

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 12:43 AM EDT2017-06-21 04:43:25 GMT
    Tuesday June 20th, the Great Falls City Commission approved City Ordinance 3160. This animal ordinance changed certain language to better protect animals and animal control officers. Our Carlin Stafford was there as the City Commission approved the proposal. 
    Tuesday June 20th, the Great Falls City Commission approved City Ordinance 3160. This animal ordinance changed certain language to better protect animals and animal control officers. Our Carlin Stafford was there as the City Commission approved the proposal. 

  • Foo Fighters are coming to Rimrock Auto Arena

    Foo Fighters are coming to Rimrock Auto Arena

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 11:43 AM EDT2017-06-20 15:43:13 GMT
    Rock band Foo Fighters will play their first show in Billings Saturday, December 9. MetraPark made the announcement Tuesday morning. The rock group will make a stop in Billings late in their North American tour at the Rimrock Auto Area. Tickets go on sale June 29 at 10 a.m. Show and ticket details can be found at FooFighters.com. Foo Fighters was started in Seattle in the 90s by former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl. The band has since released nine studio albums with many hits includin...
    Rock band Foo Fighters will play their first show in Billings Saturday, December 9. MetraPark made the announcement Tuesday morning. The rock group will make a stop in Billings late in their North American tour at the Rimrock Auto Area. Tickets go on sale June 29 at 10 a.m. Show and ticket details can be found at FooFighters.com. Foo Fighters was started in Seattle in the 90s by former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl. The band has since released nine studio albums with many hits includin...

  • Convicted bank robber files suit against Snohomish County

    Convicted bank robber files suit against Snohomish County

    Monday, November 9 2015 9:19 PM EST2015-11-10 02:19:50 GMT
    EVERETT, Wash. - A convicted bank robber in Snohomish County has filed a lawsuit against the county for shooting him three years ago, claiming a sheriff's deputy used excessive force.57-year-old Todd Kirkpatrick was a serial bank robber before he was arrested in 2012. Deputies shot Kirkpatrick twice after he was caught robbing a bank and raised a gun at deputies.
    EVERETT, Wash. - A convicted bank robber in Snohomish County has filed a lawsuit against the county for shooting him three years ago, claiming a sheriff's deputy used excessive force.57-year-old Todd Kirkpatrick was a serial bank robber before he was arrested in 2012. Deputies shot Kirkpatrick twice after he was caught robbing a bank and raised a gun at deputies.

  • Belt's Robert Back Continues His Recovery at Home

    Belt's Robert Back Continues His Recovery at Home

    Thursday, January 7 2016 12:02 PM EST2016-01-07 17:02:02 GMT

    Belt's Robert Back returned home on November 10th and every day since, he's been surrounded by family and friends as he continues to recover from a severe brain injury. About a week before Christmas, KFBB's Ben Kaplan spent a day with Robert and saw first hand how being around his loved ones is aiding in his recovery.

    Belt's Robert Back returned home on November 10th and every day since, he's been surrounded by family and friends as he continues to recover from a severe brain injury. About a week before Christmas, KFBB's Ben Kaplan spent a day with Robert and saw first hand how being around his loved ones is aiding in his recovery.