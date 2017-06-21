Relay for life - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Relay for life

By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
This year's Relay For Life is coming up on Saturday. The event continues to raise awareness and funds for those battling cancer. But for some it has a special meaning for several Great Falls residents.

In 2011, Michelle Chenoweth received a live saving bone marrow  transplant. She said her first year in the relay was right after she got home the hospital.

"I was still mostly bald I had little fuzzies the pictures are really emotional just looking back at that first year getting that purple shirt and taking that lap with the other survivors and just feeling the support and love and the hope," said Chenoweth. 

For Michelle , Relay For Life is a chance to reconnect with other cancer survivors, which can be as a beacon of hope for others who continue their battle.    

"Life is amazing, it's really hard sometimes but its also really really wonderful every single day," said Chenoweth.

She said it gives people a community of understanding and belonging. 
For Kirby Jones, that is exactly what he needs.
"We all have that same c word that we deal with and while we all have to go through the grief it really is an encouragement to be around others who have fought the same battle and we get to see others who have won," said Jones. 

Jones is currently battling leukemia. But he is almost finished with his treatment . He said without Relay For Life he might not be here today.  
"The massive amount of money that goes into the American cancer society as a result of this and all of the research because my treatment is the benefit of all the research that's gone into this," said Jones.
Jones  invites everyone to come out to this year's relay and you have until Saturday to sign up a team

