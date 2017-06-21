60th Annual Electric City Kennel Club Show

Join the Electric City Kennel Club for their 60th Annual Show at Montana Expo Park. This year's shows will take place on June 23rd from 9:00-6:00pm, and the 24th from 8:00-6:00pm. Although these times are for specific showings/events, doors open at 7:00am and those interested are welcome to drop in early and look around. Shows include All AKC Breed Conformation, 4-6 Month Puppy Events, and Obedience & Rally Trials.

Organizer Christian McClellan says this year's event will also feature a raffle, silent auction, and new this year, a military working dog will make a visit Friday afternoon. There will also be OFA heartscreening and checks available for certain breeds.

The shows are completely free and open to the public; for more information, visit the Electric City Kennel Club website.