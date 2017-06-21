60th Annual Electric City Kennel Club Show

Community spotlight is a live feature during our 5 p.m. Newscast that highlights events and activities open to the general public in central Montana. The segment is filmed Monday-Friday and is a 1-hour commitment, for a live interview in the KFBB studios.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - The attorney for a Montana county sheriff charged with misdemeanor partner or family member assault says the sheriff will be taking personal leave while his case goes through the court system.
Montana Democrats have sent Congressman Greg Gianforte (MT-R) a "new suit" for his new job. The Dem purchased an orange jumpsuit on Amazon and had it sent to Gianforte, not so subtly alluding to his recent misdemeanor charge for assault.
Living off the grid can mean many things to different people. But the main idea is that it is a completely self-sustaining way of life. Which includes providing your own power, fresh food and water.
Mayor Muhlfeld gives us a statement about his reaction to the comments made in the Flathead County Planning Board Meeting.
Racers come to Missoula from around the country to race 500 miles in antique Model T cars.
20 people were hurt after a deck collapsed during a funeral in Lake County.
The documentary focuses on Danielle Antelope, who will be the first ever student to receive a Bachelor's degree in the school's history.
