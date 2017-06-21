60th Annual Electric City Kennel Club Show - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

60th Annual Electric City Kennel Club Show

Posted: Updated:

Join the Electric City Kennel Club for their 60th Annual Show at Montana Expo Park. This year's shows will take place on June 23rd from 9:00-6:00pm, and the 24th from 8:00-6:00pm. Although these times are for specific showings/events, doors open at 7:00am and those interested are welcome to drop in early and look around. Shows include All AKC Breed Conformation, 4-6 Month Puppy Events, and Obedience & Rally Trials. 

Organizer Christian McClellan says this year's event will also feature a raffle, silent auction, and new this year, a military working dog will make a visit Friday afternoon. There will also be OFA heartscreening and checks available for certain breeds. 

The shows are completely free and open to the public; for more information, visit the Electric City Kennel Club website.  

    GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - The attorney for a Montana county sheriff charged with misdemeanor partner or family member assault says the sheriff will be taking personal leave while his case goes through the court system.

    Montana Democrats have sent Congressman Greg Gianforte (MT-R) a "new suit" for his new job. The Dem purchased an orange jumpsuit on Amazon and had it sent to Gianforte, not so subtly alluding to his recent misdemeanor charge for assault. 

    Tuesday June 20th, the Great Falls City Commission approved City Ordinance 3160. This animal ordinance changed certain language to better protect animals and animal control officers. Our Carlin Stafford was there as the City Commission approved the proposal. 
    Rock band Foo Fighters will play their first show in Billings Saturday, December 9. MetraPark made the announcement Tuesday morning. The rock group will make a stop in Billings late in their North American tour at the Rimrock Auto Area. Tickets go on sale June 29 at 10 a.m. Show and ticket details can be found at FooFighters.com. Foo Fighters was started in Seattle in the 90s by former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl. The band has since released nine studio albums with many hits includin...
    Living off the grid can mean many things to different people. But the main idea is that it is a completely self-sustaining way of life. Which includes providing your own power, fresh food and water. 

