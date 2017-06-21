Man still lost in the wilderness

Search and rescue crews are looking vigorously for a man that got lost in the Bob Marshall Wilderness.

Teton County Sheriff Keith Van Setten says they got the call around 10 o'clock a.m, Monday morning of a missing man.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black shirt and moccasins.

Sheriff says the man did have some food with him but not enough to last him very long.

We were told search and rescue has been on the ground and in the sky for over 24 hours searching for Eric but they have not found any signs of his whereabouts as of yet.

The area where Eric has gone missing is known to have grizzlies and mountain lions.

Whether conditions were windy but officials say that does not stop any search efforts.

Search and rescue officials are hoping Eric is safe and that they can find some sign of him soon.