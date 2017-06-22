Commissioners Delay Dearborn Fire Service Fee Increase

Montana Democrats have sent Congressman Greg Gianforte (MT-R) a "new suit" for his new job. The Dem purchased an orange jumpsuit on Amazon and had it sent to Gianforte, not so subtly alluding to his recent misdemeanor charge for assault.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Philadelphia police say a man repossessing a minivan towed it with a sleeping child in the back. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday when the man used GPS to track the vehicle after the 7-year-old's mother said she had stopped to run into work. The woman and bystanders screamed as the tow truck drove off with her child and the vehicle, which had tinted windows.
WOLFEBORO, N.H. (AP) - Police and animal welfare workers in New Hampshire say they've seized 84 neglected Great Danes, most of them from an eight-bedroom mansion that had floors covered with feces. They say at least some of the dogs and puppies had eye and skin problems, and infections. An emergency shelter was set up for the animals.
It was an emotional day as Kenneth Hatzenbeller was sentenced to 30 months in an Oregon federal prison and 3 years of supervised release for bank fraud.
The U.S. Department of Interior will lift federal protections for grizzly bears in the Yellowstone ecosystem several sources confirmed Thursday. This will transfer the management of the bears to state and tribal authorities.
Mayor Muhlfeld gives us a statement about his reaction to the comments made in the Flathead County Planning Board Meeting.
Racers come to Missoula from around the country to race 500 miles in antique Model T cars.
20 people were hurt after a deck collapsed during a funeral in Lake County.
