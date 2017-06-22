Commissioners Delay Dearborn Fire Service Fee Increase - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Commissioners Delay Dearborn Fire Service Fee Increase

Posted: Updated:

The commissioners from Lewis and Clark county and Cascade County certainly had their hands full this morning.

This public hearing proposed the Dearborn fire service fee being raised from 75 dollars to 200 dollars for the 675 properties in the service area. The station says the extra funding is needed to better service residents in the fire service area, maintain their existing equipment, and get a new pumper.

“We are looking for a device that we can control with four wheel rather than two wheel drive, and we are looking for something with beefier axles and a better drive train than our current two wheel drives” says Fire Chief Roy Stock.

This proposed hike in fees came as an outrage to many in the community.

“Now they've come to us wanting to increase it by 125 dollars from 75, that’s just excessive, and many of us can't afford that increase” says Donald Wheeler.

Today's hearing was supposed to have an outcome of either yea or nay to the proposed fire service fee increase. However after hearing many public testimony’s, the commissioners decided to research this further and have the fire stations board come up with an alternative to the one time hike in fees.

The next public hearing is set to be July 12th at 6p.m. at the Dearborn volunteer fire department. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Montana Democrats send Gianforte new "suit" for Congress

    Montana Democrats send Gianforte new "suit" for Congress

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 5:45 PM EDT2017-06-21 21:45:25 GMT
    Courtesy: Amazon.com / VEROMANCourtesy: Amazon.com / VEROMAN

    Montana Democrats have sent Congressman Greg Gianforte (MT-R) a "new suit" for his new job. The Dem purchased an orange jumpsuit on Amazon and had it sent to Gianforte, not so subtly alluding to his recent misdemeanor charge for assault. 

    Montana Democrats have sent Congressman Greg Gianforte (MT-R) a "new suit" for his new job. The Dem purchased an orange jumpsuit on Amazon and had it sent to Gianforte, not so subtly alluding to his recent misdemeanor charge for assault. 

  • Man repossess minivan with sleeping child inside

    Man repossess minivan with sleeping child inside

    Thursday, June 22 2017 9:33 AM EDT2017-06-22 13:33:43 GMT

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Philadelphia police say a man repossessing a minivan towed it with a sleeping child in the back. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday when the man used GPS to track the vehicle after the 7-year-old's mother said she had stopped to run into work. The woman and bystanders screamed as the tow truck drove off with her child and the vehicle, which had tinted windows. 

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Philadelphia police say a man repossessing a minivan towed it with a sleeping child in the back. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday when the man used GPS to track the vehicle after the 7-year-old's mother said she had stopped to run into work. The woman and bystanders screamed as the tow truck drove off with her child and the vehicle, which had tinted windows. 

  • PHOTOS: 84 neglected Great Danes seized from New Hampshire mansion

    PHOTOS: 84 neglected Great Danes seized from New Hampshire mansion

    Monday, June 19 2017 2:14 PM EDT2017-06-19 18:14:39 GMT

    WOLFEBORO, N.H. (AP) - Police and animal welfare workers in New Hampshire say they've seized 84 neglected Great Danes, most of them from an eight-bedroom mansion that had floors covered with feces. They say at least some of the dogs and puppies had eye and skin problems, and infections. An emergency shelter was set up for the animals.

    WOLFEBORO, N.H. (AP) - Police and animal welfare workers in New Hampshire say they've seized 84 neglected Great Danes, most of them from an eight-bedroom mansion that had floors covered with feces. They say at least some of the dogs and puppies had eye and skin problems, and infections. An emergency shelter was set up for the animals.

  • Hatzenbeller Sentenced to 30 Months for Bank Fraud

    Hatzenbeller Sentenced to 30 Months for Bank Fraud

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 9:00 PM EDT2017-06-22 01:00:10 GMT

    It was an emotional day as Kenneth Hatzenbeller was sentenced to 30 months in an Oregon federal prison and 3 years of supervised release for bank fraud.

    It was an emotional day as Kenneth Hatzenbeller was sentenced to 30 months in an Oregon federal prison and 3 years of supervised release for bank fraud.

  • Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued for Missoula woman

    Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued for Missoula woman

    Thursday, June 22 2017 10:07 AM EDT2017-06-22 14:07:23 GMT
    The Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for 27-year-old Lyneia Aja.  According to the advisory, Aja was last seen on Monday, June 19th, at the women's shelter in Missoula. She is a victim of family member assault and asked the shelter to have a welfare check done on her if she did not make contact by Tuesday, June 20th.  Aja is described as white female who's 5'6" and 115 lbs. She has green eyes and brown hair.  Pol...
    The Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for 27-year-old Lyneia Aja.  According to the advisory, Aja was last seen on Monday, June 19th, at the women's shelter in Missoula. She is a victim of family member assault and asked the shelter to have a welfare check done on her if she did not make contact by Tuesday, June 20th.  Aja is described as white female who's 5'6" and 115 lbs. She has green eyes and brown hair.  Pol...