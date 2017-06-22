Commissioners Delay Dearborn Fire Service Fee Increase

The commissioners from Lewis and Clark county and Cascade County certainly had their hands full this morning.

This public hearing proposed the Dearborn fire service fee being raised from 75 dollars to 200 dollars for the 675 properties in the service area. The station says the extra funding is needed to better service residents in the fire service area, maintain their existing equipment, and get a new pumper.

“We are looking for a device that we can control with four wheel rather than two wheel drive, and we are looking for something with beefier axles and a better drive train than our current two wheel drives” says Fire Chief Roy Stock.

This proposed hike in fees came as an outrage to many in the community.

“Now they've come to us wanting to increase it by 125 dollars from 75, that’s just excessive, and many of us can't afford that increase” says Donald Wheeler.

Today's hearing was supposed to have an outcome of either yea or nay to the proposed fire service fee increase. However after hearing many public testimony’s, the commissioners decided to research this further and have the fire stations board come up with an alternative to the one time hike in fees.

The next public hearing is set to be July 12th at 6p.m. at the Dearborn volunteer fire department.