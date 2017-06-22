K-9 unit aids in search for missing man

"I don't think that it true they keep say saying that but honestly, I'm going to be honest with you it's whoever they are interviewing is starting to get defensive and I think its because they don't want to look bad."

Choice words from Kristin Hellmuth, Eric's sister, she says her father spoke to someone close to the outfitters group and they told him they had a free day from training and a guide by the name of Rick said they were free to explore.

"Nobody has any formal training and this guide said they were allow to go and explore but gave them nothing supposedly he has 17 years of experience so were are a little taken back by it."

She says her family is very upset that this has happened but found a relief after hearing three search and rescue k-9 units were deployed in the park this morning.

Teton county sheriff Keith Van Setten says he can assure all efforts are being made to find Eric.



Sheriff Van Setten said, "we are still working on it we don't plan on giving up any time soon were trying to utilize all the resources we can get. we've got people offering to give us a hand and other search and rescue operations have offered and as this thing plays out we might just call upon them to help us."

The search continues.