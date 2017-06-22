UPDATE: Hellmuth found alive and safe - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

UPDATE: Hellmuth found alive and safe

Posted: Updated:
By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
GREAT FALLS -

UPDATE: Eric Hellmuth's sister, Kristen Hellmuth, has confirmed with KFBB that Eric was found safe and alive Friday afternoon after being missing in the wilderness for five days. She says his feet are "worn," but he is alive. 

We will continue to update you as we learn more information.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

"I don't think that's true, but they keep saying that, but honestly, I'm going to be honest with you, it's whoever they are interviewing who is starting to get defensive, and I think it's because they don't want to look bad."

This coming from Kristin Hellmuth, Eric's sister. She says her father spoke to someone close to the outfitters group who told him they had a free day from training, and a guide named Rick said they were free to explore.

"Nobody has any formal training, and this guide said they were allow to go and explore but gave them nothing. Supposedly he has 17 years of experience so were are a little taken back by it," Kristen Hellmuth said. 

She says the family is very about this happening, but is relieved to hear three search and rescue K-9 units were searching in the park this morning.  

According to Teton County Sheriff Keith Van Setten, all efforts are being made to find the missing Hellmuth. 


"We're still working on it, we don't plan on giving up any time soon. Were trying to utilize all the resources we can get," Sheriff Van Setten said. "We've got people offering to give us a hand and other search and rescue operations have offered, and as this thing plays out we might just call upon them to help us."

The search continues.

