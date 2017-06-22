Brewers to Make Most out of Final Two Years in Helena

The Helena Brewers announced Wednesday they would move to Colorado Springs in 2019.

On Thursday it seemed the move was a long time coming.

The team finished last in the Pioneer League in attendance each year since 2005.

Brewers General Manager Paul Fetz said the franchise plans to maximize their time in Helena before finally moving.

"Despite this news it is business as usual," Fetz said. "We are going to do whatever we can to make this Brewers baseball an even better value and there's a lot of opportunity for us to do that because I've seen it with other teams that have been in a similar situation where they just threw in the towel. That is not happening here."

The Brewers next home stand begins Friday against the Billings Mustangs, the team's first homestand since the announcement.