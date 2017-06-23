Free basketball camp for children - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Free basketball camp for children

Posted:

Lace up your shoes and join the Church of Nazarene in it's annual free basketball camp this summer!

This year's camp will take place July 10th-14th, 9:00am-noon every day. The camp is open to boys and girls grades 1st-6th. Thanks to Lithia Dodge and the Boys and Girls Club, the camp is able to offer free breakfast, lunch, a basketball and a tshirt for each participant. 

Youth Pastor Dustin Bauer says the camp does more than bringing together children to learn the basics of the game; it also offers a chance for kids to get out of the house, away from the video games, and interact with literally dozens of kids their age in a safe environment. And he means it... over 100 children are already signed up for the camp. 

You must register ahead of time, so be sure to fill out the short form soon to reserve your child's spot. For more information and to register, head to the Church of Nazarene's website

