Capital Girls Basketball Team Hosts Camp

Plenty of young basketball players were at Capital High School Thursday to have fun developing their game.

The Capital High girls wrapped up their annual Lady Bruin basketball camps Thursday.

Lady Bruin head coach Bill Pilgeram said about one hundred kids ranging from fourth through tenth grade were in attendance.

He said the camps have been around for about 15 years and signals a change of pace from the school year.

"We get to get in the gym. We get to play," Pilgeram said. "The kids love coming to camp and so it's fun for them and that's kind of energizing and hey, if you're gonna coach basketball you better love basketball and it's a chance to do that."

Senior Taylor Sullivan added "just seeing the girls' smiles and letting them compete. They have fun and do their best which is always good to see."