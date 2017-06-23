Impala Apartment Building Torn Down

The Impala apartment building at the corner of Central Ave and 15th Street was torn down today, at the request of the new owner, The Montana Federal Credit Union.

The building was in need of repairs and had asbestos in it. Montana Federal Credit Union said they were willing to take the property off the owner’s hands, in order to make room for more parking,

but what happened to the folks living in those apartments?

“The way it worked out is that the former property owner was able to find living quarters for the tenants in his other properties so it worked out really well for everyone involved. It was a great time for him to sell the property and it was a great time for us to help him out and buy” says Becky Timmons.

Besides more parking, the credit union says this opens up the opportunity for them to expand their current building. Until that happens, they'll lay grass down to mitigate the dust and dirt from being blown around.