New Report Details How Much Money Rent Costs In Each State

After a five day search in the Bob Marshall Wilderness Area, a missing hiker has been found
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - The attorney for a Montana county sheriff charged with misdemeanor partner or family member assault says the sheriff will be taking personal leave while his case goes through the court system.
Today is the last day of the school year, but for 38 faculty and staff, it will also be there last day working for the Great Falls Public School System. One administrator, a principal,12 teachers and 25 staff members are retiring from the Great Falls School district. Superintendent, Tammy Lacey, says some of the positions will not be replaced due to budget reduction.
The U.S. Department of Interior will lift federal protections for grizzly bears in the Yellowstone ecosystem several sources confirmed Thursday. This will transfer the management of the bears to state and tribal authorities.
Mayor Muhlfeld gives us a statement about his reaction to the comments made in the Flathead County Planning Board Meeting.
Racers come to Missoula from around the country to race 500 miles in antique Model T cars.
20 people were hurt after a deck collapsed during a funeral in Lake County.
