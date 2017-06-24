Great Falls Police Officer Dies From Illness

DETROIT (AP) - Britax Child Safety is recalling over 207,000 rear-facing infant car seats because part of a clip can break and cause a choking hazard. The recall affects B-Safe 35, B-Safe 35 Elite and BOB B-Safe 35 seats made from Nov. 1, 2015 to May 31, 2017. Britax says in government documents that parts were found in the mouths of three children but no choking injuries were reported. The company traced the cause to customers putting pressure ...

DETROIT (AP) - Britax Child Safety is recalling over 207,000 rear-facing infant car seats because part of a clip can break and cause a choking hazard. The recall affects B-Safe 35, B-Safe 35 Elite and BOB B-Safe 35 seats made from Nov. 1, 2015 to May 31, 2017. Britax says in government documents that parts were found in the mouths of three children but no choking injuries were reported. The company traced the cause to customers putting pressure ...

DETROIT (AP) - Britax Child Safety is recalling over 207,000 rear-facing infant car seats because part of a clip can break and cause a choking hazard. The recall affects B-Safe 35, B-Safe 35 Elite and BOB B-Safe 35 seats made from Nov. 1, 2015 to May 31, 2017. Britax says in government documents that parts were found in the mouths of three children but no choking injuries were reported. The company traced the cause to customers putting pressure ...

DETROIT (AP) - Britax Child Safety is recalling over 207,000 rear-facing infant car seats because part of a clip can break and cause a choking hazard. The recall affects B-Safe 35, B-Safe 35 Elite and BOB B-Safe 35 seats made from Nov. 1, 2015 to May 31, 2017. Britax says in government documents that parts were found in the mouths of three children but no choking injuries were reported. The company traced the cause to customers putting pressure ...

If you aren't familiar with the name Darrien Garcia right now odds are at the end of basketball season you will be. "He can get to the rim real easy. He can dribble past you, hard to guard, very smooth," said sophomore guard Sayer Patton. "He's a really great player and we'll need him to lead this year," said junior guard Jonathan Moore. That's because Darrien is the only senior on the team who has played in a Bulldog uniform before. "He is one of our capt...