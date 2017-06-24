Great Falls Police Officer Dies From Illness - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Great Falls Police Officer Dies From Illness

By Carlin Stafford, Reporter
GREAT FALLS -

The Great Falls Police Department lost one of their officers today, when Community Officer Steve Giffin died after a fight with an illness. The GFPD posted about the loss on Facebook. Officer Giffin had been with the department for four years, serving as an accident investigator. Before joining the department, Giffin served as a member of the security forces of the Air Force. He retired from the Air Force in 2010 as a Senior Master Sergeant. There is a private military memorial service scheduled to honor Officer Giffin. The family thanks everyone for their thoughts and prayers.

