Vigilante Runners Youth Club Growing Fast

Helena’s Vigilante Runners Club started several years ago and more recently added a club for the kids.

Jesse Zentz volunteers his time as the head coach and manager of the Helena Vigilante Runners Youth Cross Country and Track team.

"I just like being around the kids, I mean, they make me feel young. It's obviously a sport that I love … It's been an awesome sport for me and it's take me a lot of places I never thought I would go," said Jesse Zentz.

The club started in 20-15 because of interest shown by Jesse's daughter, Odessa, and her friends. Odessa Zentz participates in the 400 meter and 800 meter runs as well as the high jump.

"He's super high-energy and he always wants us to have fun. He wants us to work very hard and to improve but he makes us have fun," said Odessa Zentz.

Vigilante Youth member Luke Sullivan he said he wants to continue running in high school. He runs the 100, 200, 400, and 800 meters.

"All the kids are really great to be around. It's really fun to be out here. I get to do the sport I love … You get a pretty bad tan line out here. It's rough," said Luke Sullivan.

Jesse Zentz said this is a USA Track and Field member club and estimated that up to 55 kids in grades 4-12 participate.

"To see that kind of a commitment and excitement about the sport is really cool, especially for a town like Helena that hasn't had any real club track and field as far back as I know," said Jesse.

Jesse Zentz said 33 club members went to this year's Junior Olympics state track meet and 16 went to the regional meet near Boise, Idaho this past weekend after only five or six went last year.