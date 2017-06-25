In Fort Benton one the musicians there today is deemed "Montana's troubadour." Jack Gladstone is from the Blackfeet Nation in Babb Montana.

Gladstone told us he loves to come to the home town events because they are the true meaning of Montana life.

He said he loves to share his music and stories with the crowd and in fact one his most famous songs is in honor of Shep the faithful dog. But really he said that he hopes his stories and songs reach the youth in Montana. He wanted them to get inspired to take care of the earth.

"And what little wild lands we have left and what planet we have left this is where we make it or break it and so that's very important that only do the kids recognize this for if their generation is not the greatest generation then the games over."

Gladstone said we are part of the whole big world and history regardless of where we come from.