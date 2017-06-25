In Fort Benton one the musicians there today is deemed "Montana's troubadour." Jack Gladstone is from the Blackfeet Nation in Babb Montana.
Gladstone told us he loves to come to the home town events because they are the true meaning of Montana life.
He said he loves to share his music and stories with the crowd and in fact one his most famous songs is in honor of Shep the faithful dog. But really he said that he hopes his stories and songs reach the youth in Montana. He wanted them to get inspired to take care of the earth.
"And what little wild lands we have left and what planet we have left this is where we make it or break it and so that's very important that only do the kids recognize this for if their generation is not the greatest generation then the games over."
Gladstone said we are part of the whole big world and history regardless of where we come from.
After a five day search in the Bob Marshall Wilderness Area, a missing hiker has been found
The Impala apartment building at the corner of Central Ave and 15th Street was torn down today, at the request of the new owner, The Montana Federal Credit Union. The building was in need of repairs and had asbestos in it. Montana Federal Credit Union said they were willing to take the property off the owner’s hands, in order to make room for more parking, but what happened to the folks living in those apartments? “The way it worked out is that the former property owner...
Join the Augusta community for the 81st annual Augusta Rodeo and weekend of events. This weekend (June 24th-25th) will feature live music and street dancing from 4:00pm-midnight on Saturday. This, after a parade at 1:00pm, a rodeo "slack" at 5:00pm, and craft vendors, food vendors, live/silent auctions, and children's activities throughout the day. Fast forward to Sunday, where vendors will also be present next to the children's activities, and the Rodeo kicks off at ...
The U.S. Department of Interior will lift federal protections for grizzly bears in the Yellowstone ecosystem several sources confirmed Thursday. This will transfer the management of the bears to state and tribal authorities.
Mayor Muhlfeld gives us a statement about his reaction to the comments made in the Flathead County Planning Board Meeting.
Racers come to Missoula from around the country to race 500 miles in antique Model T cars.
20 people were hurt after a deck collapsed during a funeral in Lake County.
