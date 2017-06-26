Dept of Revenue Sends Out Appraisal Notices

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court is letting the Trump administration enforce its 90-day ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries, overturning lower court orders that blocked it.
Turned out to be a "peaceful" rally that meant a lot to Garcia.
After a five day search in the Bob Marshall Wilderness Area, a missing hiker has been found
The Impala apartment building at the corner of Central Ave and 15th Street was torn down today, at the request of the new owner, The Montana Federal Credit Union. The building was in need of repairs and had asbestos in it. Montana Federal Credit Union said they were willing to take the property off the owner’s hands, in order to make room for more parking, but what happened to the folks living in those apartments? “The way it worked out is that the former property owner...
The U.S. Department of Interior will lift federal protections for grizzly bears in the Yellowstone ecosystem several sources confirmed Thursday. This will transfer the management of the bears to state and tribal authorities.
Mayor Muhlfeld gives us a statement about his reaction to the comments made in the Flathead County Planning Board Meeting.
Racers come to Missoula from around the country to race 500 miles in antique Model T cars.
20 people were hurt after a deck collapsed during a funeral in Lake County.
