Dept of Revenue Sends Out Appraisal Notices

By Megan Lewis, News Producer
The Montana Department of Revenue is mailing classification and appraisal notices to all owners of residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural properties.
This is not a tax bill, but rather a notice of value to your property.  It is also what the County Treasurer uses to determine your property tax.

Property owners can access more details about their property characteristics and values online by clicking here: 

https://revenue.mt.gov/home/property/appraisal-notice

