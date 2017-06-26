Wildland fire contained after two structures are destroyed

UPDATE: Vaughn Fire Crews tell KFBB the fire has been contained, and no one is in any further danger. By the end of the fire, two structures were destroyed. It appears as though both structures were abandoned, so responders allowed them to burn down to avoid any further injury or risk. No one was hurt.

While an exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined, the Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Department tells us they can confirm that fireworks were not the cause.

UPDATE: Vaughn Volunteer Fire and Rescue tells KFBB the cause of the fire is unknown. As of 3:00 P.M., two buildings have been lost. In addition to Vaughn, Montana Air National Guard, Ulm Volunteer Fire Department, Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Department, Sun Prairie Volunteer Fire Department, and Great Falls Fire and Rescue have all responded.

UPDATE: At least one structure is destroyed, after catching fire. It is unclear what the structure is used for, or if it was abandoned.

Multiple agencies are responding to reports of a wildland fire on the west side of Great Falls, near Hill 57 off Stuckey Road.

It is unclear at this time what started the fire; according to scanner reports, multiple structures are being threatened, including at least one camper with possible propane and gas tanks nearby.

Just after 2:30 P.M., Great Falls Fire Rescue was also paged for mutual aid.

We have a reporter on the scene, and will continue to update you as we learn more.