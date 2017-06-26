The man lost for days in the Bob Marshall wilderness returns home

Eric Hellmuth finally gets to go home. Crews spent 4 days searching the Bob Marshall Wilderness area, after Hellmuth walked away from his campsite.

We spoke with the Teton County Sheriff Keith Van Setten, the lead investigator on the indecent.

He said Hellmuth and his parents are en-route back Pennsylvania. He was found alive after spending four days out in the wild woods.

Sheriff Van Setten said Hellmuth was taken to Benefis Teton Medical Center to be treated for dehydration, fatigue, and some damage done to his feet. He said on Sunday they reunited with Hellmuth, his family, and the search and rescue team.

" I had a nice visit with him and hes back to wearing shoes already and walking very well i don't think you would know he was in such an ordeal by how hes doing, so wonderful outcome," said Van Setten.

He said Hellmuth spent the Monday night under a tree and had a small fire until it went out. Then as he was walking out, he crossed the Sun River and lost his shoes. Van Setten said Hellmuth was able to keep his feet warm at night because he covered them with what he could find under the trees.

We asked Sheriff Van Setten if the family ever plans on coming back to Montana. He said that might be a possibility. But right now everyone is just glad Eric Hellmuth is able to return home, alive.