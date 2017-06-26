The man lost for days in the Bob Marshall wilderness returns home

Multiple agencies are responding to reports of a wildland fire on the west side of Great Falls, near McIver Road. It is unclear at this time what started the fire; according to scanner reports, multiple structures are being threatened, including at least one camper with possible propane and gas tanks nearby. Just after 2:30 P.M., Great Falls Fire Rescue was also paged for mutual aid. We have a reporter on the scene, and will continue to update you as we learn more...
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court is letting the Trump administration enforce its 90-day ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries, overturning lower court orders that blocked it.
Turned out to be a "peaceful" rally that meant a lot to Garcia.
The Flathead County Sheriff / Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man killed in a 4 wheeler ATV crash in Lakeside on Friday, June 23, at about 4 pm.
The U.S. Department of Interior will lift federal protections for grizzly bears in the Yellowstone ecosystem several sources confirmed Thursday. This will transfer the management of the bears to state and tribal authorities.
Mayor Muhlfeld gives us a statement about his reaction to the comments made in the Flathead County Planning Board Meeting.
Racers come to Missoula from around the country to race 500 miles in antique Model T cars.
20 people were hurt after a deck collapsed during a funeral in Lake County.
