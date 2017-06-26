The man lost for days in the Bob Marshall wilderness returns hom - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

The man lost for days in the Bob Marshall wilderness returns home

Posted: Updated:
By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
Connect

Eric Hellmuth finally gets to go home. Crews spent 4 days searching the Bob Marshall Wilderness area, after Hellmuth walked away from his campsite. 

We spoke with the Teton County Sheriff Keith Van Setten, the lead investigator on the indecent.
He said Hellmuth and his parents are en-route back Pennsylvania. He was found alive after spending four days out in the wild woods.

Sheriff Van Setten said Hellmuth was taken to Benefis Teton Medical Center to be treated for dehydration, fatigue, and some damage done to his feet. He said on Sunday they reunited with Hellmuth, his family, and the search and rescue team. 

" I had a nice visit with him and hes back to wearing shoes already and walking very well i don't think you would know he was in such an ordeal by how hes doing,  so wonderful outcome," said Van Setten. 

He said Hellmuth spent the Monday night under a tree and had a small fire until it went out. Then as he was walking out, he crossed the Sun River and lost his shoes. Van Setten said Hellmuth was able to keep his feet warm at night because he covered them with what he could find under the trees. 

We asked Sheriff Van Setten if the family ever plans on coming back to Montana. He said that might be a possibility.  But right now everyone is just glad Eric Hellmuth is able to return home, alive. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Wildland fire contained after two structures are destroyed

    Wildland fire contained after two structures are destroyed

    Monday, June 26 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-06-27 01:34:05 GMT

    Multiple agencies are responding to reports of a wildland fire on the west side of Great Falls, near McIver Road.  It is unclear at this time what started the fire; according to scanner reports, multiple structures are being threatened, including at least one camper with possible propane and gas tanks nearby.  Just after 2:30 P.M., Great Falls Fire Rescue was also paged for mutual aid.  We have a reporter on the scene, and will continue to update you as we learn more...

    Multiple agencies are responding to reports of a wildland fire on the west side of Great Falls, near McIver Road.  It is unclear at this time what started the fire; according to scanner reports, multiple structures are being threatened, including at least one camper with possible propane and gas tanks nearby.  Just after 2:30 P.M., Great Falls Fire Rescue was also paged for mutual aid.  We have a reporter on the scene, and will continue to update you as we learn more...

  • Supreme Court reinstates Trump travel ban

    Supreme Court reinstates Trump travel ban

    Monday, June 26 2017 11:00 AM EDT2017-06-26 15:00:29 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court is letting the Trump administration enforce its 90-day ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries, overturning lower court orders that blocked it.

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court is letting the Trump administration enforce its 90-day ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries, overturning lower court orders that blocked it.

  • 'Lynching painting' controversy sparks Missoula rally

    'Lynching painting' controversy sparks Missoula rally

    Monday, June 26 2017 10:54 PM EDT2017-06-27 02:54:05 GMT

    Turned out to be a "peaceful" rally that meant a lot to Garcia. 

    Turned out to be a "peaceful" rally that meant a lot to Garcia. 

  • Victim of deadly Flathead ATV crash, not wearing a helmet

    Victim of deadly Flathead ATV crash, not wearing a helmet

    Monday, June 26 2017 2:36 PM EDT2017-06-26 18:36:54 GMT

    The Flathead County Sheriff / Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man killed in a 4 wheeler ATV crash in Lakeside on Friday, June 23, at about 4 pm.

    The Flathead County Sheriff / Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man killed in a 4 wheeler ATV crash in Lakeside on Friday, June 23, at about 4 pm.

  • Great Falls Police Officer Dies From Illness

    Great Falls Police Officer Dies From Illness

    Saturday, June 24 2017 12:21 AM EDT2017-06-24 04:21:24 GMT
    The Great Falls Police Department lost one of their officers today, when Community Officer Steve Giffin died after a fight with an illness. The GFPD posted about the loss on Facebook. Officer Giffin had been with the department for four years, serving as an accident investigator. Before joining the department, Giffin served as a member of the security forces of the Air Force. He retired from the Air Force in 2010 as a Senior Master Sergeant. There is a private military memorial servic...
    The Great Falls Police Department lost one of their officers today, when Community Officer Steve Giffin died after a fight with an illness. The GFPD posted about the loss on Facebook. Officer Giffin had been with the department for four years, serving as an accident investigator. Before joining the department, Giffin served as a member of the security forces of the Air Force. He retired from the Air Force in 2010 as a Senior Master Sergeant. There is a private military memorial servic...