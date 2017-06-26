Man in custody for sexual abuse of children

Multiple agencies are responding to reports of a wildland fire on the west side of Great Falls, near McIver Road. It is unclear at this time what started the fire; according to scanner reports, multiple structures are being threatened, including at least one camper with possible propane and gas tanks nearby. Just after 2:30 P.M., Great Falls Fire Rescue was also paged for mutual aid. We have a reporter on the scene, and will continue to update you as we learn more...

The Great Falls Police Department lost one of their officers today, when Community Officer Steve Giffin died after a fight with an illness. The GFPD posted about the loss on Facebook. Officer Giffin had been with the department for four years, serving as an accident investigator. Before joining the department, Giffin served as a member of the security forces of the Air Force. He retired from the Air Force in 2010 as a Senior Master Sergeant. There is a private military memorial servic...