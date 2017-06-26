How You can Help The Fire Department During a Wildfire - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

How You can Help The Fire Department During a Wildfire

Great Falls Fire Department needs your help when it comes to battling wildfires that could affect the city. Just like the one that happened today behind hill 57.

First Thing, and this one, taken after the vineyard fires that threatened the northwest side of great falls last summer, be prepared to evacuate and to not watch the fire.

“We ask people to kind of, if there is a fire going on and it is effecting apart of the city, to stay away from there. And to not use the water system cause a lot of people turn on their sprinklers and those types of things. it took away the water pressure from our fire fighters and it makes their  job more difficult” says Emergency Manager Dave Nordel.

We all know Great Falls is extremely windy and that can make fire fighting more difficult for crews.

“We are trying to get there, that fire as soon as we can, cause it grows pretty fast. And when I say you get a wind pushing it then it grows really fast” says Fire Chief Steve Hester.

Secondly, prepare a 72 hour kit available in case you need to evacuate. Lastly,  be signed up online for code red, which is a database so the fire department can properly warn you of a rapidly spreading fire.

“We worry about public safety every day. But we can only be as successful as the public responds to our messaging and how prepared they are to take care of themselves in a disaster. We have a finite amount of first responders and so the public is actually the real first responders. If their fully prepared then we will be successful on a bad day” says Dave Nordel.

The Emergency Manager said these tips could mean the difference between life and death.

