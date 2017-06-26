Antique Gun Returned To Great Falls 81 Years Later - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Antique Gun Returned To Great Falls 81 Years Later

By Carlin Stafford, Reporter
GREAT FALLS -

 The Great Falls Police Department, received a cool item in the mail, in a reunion almost a century in the making. Today, they welcomed back a piece of the department's history. A gun returned to the Great Falls Police Department from Connecticut, after 81 years. Within the Great Falls Police Department is a hall of memories. Looking back at years and officers passed. But now, a new addition will be added to the heirlooms of the GFPD. "This one's special." Great Falls Police Chief Dave Bowen says.

After more than 80 years, a gun once gifted to a former Great Falls mayor by the GFPD, finally returned to its home. And it was all thanks to the efforts of a son and Great Falls' finest.

"I received a letter from a man named Keith Wuerthner, who indicated that his dad had this gun and was the former mayor of Great Falls.” Chief Bowen says. “Wanting it to get back to its original owner. We had to go through a lot of hoops to get this here."

The department had to get permits on the federal level just to get the gun mailed to them. But now that it’s here, it's a reminder of just how long the great falls police department has been serving the community.

"This is just another example of how they've been here and what a great job they've done." Mayor Bob Kelly says.

Chief Bowen says the gun will be displayed within the halls of the GFPD.

