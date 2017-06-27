Black Eagle Fire responding to small flare up at Hill 57 - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Black Eagle Fire responding to small flare up at Hill 57

Posted: Updated:
GREAT FALLS -

Black Eagle Fire reported they are responding to a small flare up at the scene of yesterday's fire at Hill 57.

They say there is no danger of fire spreading.

We'll keep you updated as we receive more information.

