Cascade county receives half a million dollars in federal funding

Cascade County received almost half a million dollars in "PILOT" money, which is Payment in Lieu of Taxes.

Essentially this means local governments are reimbursed part of the tax revenue they could have collected on federal land, had it not had a federal designation.

County commissioners never add the "PILOT" money to their budget because its never assured if they will receive funds or not.

If they do receive the money is not guaranteed to be in by the end of the fiscal year.

However, they were lucky receiving the funds just 3 days before the end of the fiscal year.

Weber says the money has several different avenues it can be distributed including law enforcement and local school districts but first the commissioners must come together.

she says the commission should start making adjustments to the budget sometime in early July.