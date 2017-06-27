Lewis and Clark County Receives More than 2 Million Dollars in Payment in Lieu of Taxes

It turns out Lewis and Clark county receives almost 2 and a half million dollars because approximately 60 percent of the land in the county is federal land.

The county will use this 2 and a half million dollars in numerous ways as it goes directly into the general fund. Once it's there the commission will decide exactly how to disperse it.

I spoke with Commissioner Andy Hunthausen this afternoon and he tells me it could be spread across numerous projects.

“About 350,000 dollars went to our public safety fund so it helped with our sheriff’s department, our public safety in general. And about 120,000 thousand dollars of that money went to public works, and roads and maintaining roads. About 2 million dollars went into the general fund” says Commissioner Andy Hunthausen.

A couple other options he brought up were using the fund to expand the county detention center that remains severely overcrowded, or even buying new snowplows and road maintenance equipment.