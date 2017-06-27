Wildland fire under control as agencies struggle to get to location

Just after 6:30 P.M. Tuesday evening, multiple agencies were called to reports of a wildland fire east of the Great Falls Shooting Complex, near Morony Dam Road.

According to scanner traffic, Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Department, Sand Coulee Volunteer Fire Department, and Gore Hill Volunteer Fire Department were all paged to respond.

Just before 7:00 P.M., a second page was called off. This, after Black Eagle struggled to get to the exact location. They tell our reporter on scene that their truck was too heavy to get to the spot of the fire. Luckily, scanner traffic reports indicate that the fire was under control.

It is unclear what caused the fire. An investigation continues.