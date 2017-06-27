Fireworks reminders for City of Great Falls - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Fireworks reminders for City of Great Falls

The City of Great Falls and Great Falls Fire Rescue would like to remind folks of the rules and regulations surrounding the 4th of July holiday. 

According to the City of Great Falls website, the "selling and discharging of fireworks within the incorporated limits of Great Falls can only take place on July 2nd, 3rd and 4th from 8:00 A.M. to midnight." In addition, "children seven and younger partaking in the firework festivities must have a supervising adult within 10 feet." And lastly, "residents should only discharge fireworks on private property and should always clean up any trash that is left behind from the discharging of fireworks."

The Consumer Product Safety Committee 2014 Annual Report found that 230 people on average visited the emergency room every day during the month of July with a fireworks injury; nine people died due to eight fireworks-related incidents, and in at least two incidents, the victims were not the firework user. And the National Fire Protection Association reports that fireworks cause an average of almost 20,000 reported fires per year, while two out of every five fires reported on the 4th of July are started by fireworks. 

For more information about Great Falls' rules and regulations, as well as safety tips, visit their website. You can also contact Great Falls Fire Marshal Dirk Johnson at 727-8070.

