Blackfeet nation votes on changing tribal constitution

Multiple agencies are responding to reports of a wildland fire on the west side of Great Falls, near McIver Road. It is unclear at this time what started the fire; according to scanner reports, multiple structures are being threatened, including at least one camper with possible propane and gas tanks nearby. Just after 2:30 P.M., Great Falls Fire Rescue was also paged for mutual aid. We have a reporter on the scene, and will continue to update you as we learn more...
Great Falls Fire Department needs your help when it comes to battling wildfires that could affect the city. Just like the one that happened today behind hill 57. First Thing, and this one, taken after the vineyard fires that threatened the northwest side of great falls last summer, be prepared to evacuate and to not watch the fire. “We ask people to kind of, if there is a fire going on and it is effecting apart of the city, to stay away from there. And to not use the water sys...
Stephan Korol-Locke, a man trying to solicit sex acts from an underage girl, is being charged with one count of felony sexual abuse of children. According to court documents, 44 year old Korol-Locke placed an online ad looking for quote "adult fun."
Eric Hellmuth finally gets to go home. Crews spent 4 days searching the Bob Marshall Wilderness area, after Hellmuth walked away from his campsite. We spoke with the Teton County Sheriff Keith Van Setten, the lead investigator on the indecent.
The U.S. Department of Interior will lift federal protections for grizzly bears in the Yellowstone ecosystem several sources confirmed Thursday. This will transfer the management of the bears to state and tribal authorities.
Mayor Muhlfeld gives us a statement about his reaction to the comments made in the Flathead County Planning Board Meeting.
Racers come to Missoula from around the country to race 500 miles in antique Model T cars.
20 people were hurt after a deck collapsed during a funeral in Lake County.
