Blackfeet nation votes on changing tribal constitution

By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
Tuesday the Blackfeet nation is on the brink of changing the nine member tribal business council by turning it into something resembling the US federal government.
Right now, the Blackfeet constitution controls all aspects of the tribe, their laws and business.

Blackfeet tribal members are make a historic vote  on their constitution Tuesday. Their constitution was written in 1935 making it 82 years old.
Chairman Harry Barns said that up until now there has never been a separation of state with in the tribe. 
"The people voted by signing to ask for an election to change the constitution,"said Barns.
He said the change will create three branches of government, based on how the us government is run. And added it will make those elected more accountable to the people.

" Now through the actions of this council it is a vote to the people," said Barns

We spoke to another councilman who didn't want to go on camera because this vote is not supported by everyone. However he told us he hopes the vote goes through because it gives more power to the people and fosters less chance of corruption.
The voters we spoke to had these opinions on the matter
" I don't really trust it…. I'm not too sure about it, it does seem very clear. There's some wording in there I don't trust, " said Joseph Little Plume.

" It just gives us more sovereignty it gives us more power as a tribe its going to influence out people and save things for the future generations,"said Joyclyn DeRoche

We will keep you updated with the outcome. 

