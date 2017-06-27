Annual Black Eagle Community Picnic - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Annual Black Eagle Community Picnic

Posted:

Stop by the Black Eagle Community Park for some delicious food, entertainment, and fun this 4th of July. 

On the 4th, the Black Eagle Community Park will host it's annual Picnic from 11:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. Described as an "old fashioned" picnic, the afternoon will feature BBQ, drinks, old fashioned games, face painting, playground equipment, and a bounce house! There will also be live accordion music that morning, and a DJ working throughout the afternoon. Food and beverages can be purchased through a ticket system, which will be available at the picnic.

Organizer Brian Hoven says while the event is in Black Eagle, it is open to everyone throughout Central Montana. All proceeds from the event will go directly into maintaining the park year round. For more information, search "Black Eagle Park" on Facebook. 

