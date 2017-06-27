Chargers Prepare for Summer Tournaments

The Great Falls Chargers baseball team has performed well this season with a conference record of 7-3, but the team has a couple of big tournaments coming up as part of their non-conference schedule which they also expect to do well in.

The Chargers will be in Spokane this weekend for the Spokane tournament, and Clackamas, Oregon the following weekend.

The tournaments will give Great Falls the chance to see some teams they wouldn't typically see.

Head coach Levi Johnson said the Chargers schedule themselves to be in tournaments like that because they like facing different competition.

The tournaments also provide a nice change of pace from the conference schedule.

"Right now with the two tournaments it's just getting our guys healthy," Johnson said. "(It gives us a chance to) rest our guys up a bit and get everyone reps in different spots so when we hit the home stretch for conference games we're ready to go."

The Chargers will be in Spokane June 30 - July 3, and Clackamas July 6 - 9.