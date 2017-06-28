Senators Hosting Annual Keith Sell Tournament

The Helena Senators will host the 22nd annual Keith Sell Tournament this Thursday through Sunday.

Nine teams from Montana, Washington, and Canada will play 22 games at Kindrick Legion Field this Thursday through Sunday. The Senators are looking to defend their 2016 title at this year’s tournament. Senators manager David Thennis says the tournament is named after a former general manager and coach of the Senators.

“Keith Sell, who’s been around forever and still comes to the ballpark, still comes and watches games from time to time. You know, he put in a lot of time and a lot of years with the kids and for the kids and the tournament is just to honor that commitment to the youth," said Coach Thennis.

A full schedule for the tournament is available here.