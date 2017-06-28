Blackfoot Community College set to be the first non-government f - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Blackfoot Community College set to be the first non-government funded college

By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
Blackfeet Community College is on the verge of making history. With some major changes to funding over the next few years.

BCC, is set to become the first ever non-government funded tribal college in the nation.
In Montana seven schools are supported through the Bureau of Indian Education and those funds tend to run out quickly.
BCC is headed in a direction where they may not need those funds at all.

The BCC President, Doctor Billy Kipp said  the change is necessary for the community to strive.
"Our people come to BCC  and they get numerous AA degrees and really to move them up the career ladder we really have to start offering four year degrees," said Kipp. 

The college needs to raise five million dollars to run without government funding. 
In order to do that they are running a fund raising campaign for the public to donate to called Blackfeet 2020. But they aren't doing this alone. 

"We have actually partnered with gyro an international marketing firm out of New York. They came and we hosted them for a conference and they just wanted to do something that was sustainable, and they wanted to  help. And so they have developed everything pro bono," said Kipp. 

Doctor Kipp said by 2020 they will be ready to stand on their own. The five million dollars will put towards all the initial costs of, the transition,  programing and staffing the school. She said they will continuously fund raise to keep them separate from government funding. 

She said the school is open for both tribal and non tribal members who want to stay close to home  and get a four year degree.  Students are encouraged to apply early for Pell grants and even student loans if needed.

