Rallying for Healthcare

Wednesday parents, their children and Governor Steve Bullock expressed their concerns for healthcare at the federal level and how changes could negatively effect children.

According to the Congressional Budget Office, the American Health Care Act released by the Senate last week is estimated to result in a loss of healthcare for 22 million Americans. In Montana, over 120,000 children are covered by the state's Medicaid program.

"No parent should have to wonder if their paycheck is going to be big enough to provide the needed care for a sick child. Whether you work at Microsoft or whether you work at McDonald's, your children deserve antibiotics when they need them," said Governor Bullock.

Governor Bullock said protecting children’s health is a bi-partisan issue in the Treasure State. He pointed at voters approval of the Healthy Montana Kids Program in 2008 and the legislature's expansion of the state Medicaid program in 2015.