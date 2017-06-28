Rallying for Healthcare - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Rallying for Healthcare

Posted: Updated:

Wednesday parents, their children and Governor Steve Bullock expressed their concerns for healthcare at the federal level and  how changes could negatively effect children.

According to the Congressional Budget Office, the American Health Care Act released by the Senate last week is estimated to result in a loss of healthcare for 22 million Americans. In Montana, over 120,000 children are covered by the state's Medicaid program.

"No parent should have to wonder if their paycheck is going to be big enough to provide the needed care for a sick child. Whether you work at Microsoft or whether you work at McDonald's, your children deserve antibiotics when they need them," said Governor Bullock.

Governor Bullock said protecting children’s health is a bi-partisan issue in the Treasure State. He pointed at voters approval of the Healthy Montana Kids Program in 2008 and the legislature's expansion of the state Medicaid program in 2015.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Blackfeet nation votes on changing tribal constitution

    Blackfeet nation votes on changing tribal constitution

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 11:28 PM EDT2017-06-28 03:28:56 GMT

    Tuesday the Blackfeet nation is on the brink of changing the nine member tribal business council by turning it into something resembling the US federal government. Right now, the Blackfeet constitution controls all aspects of the tribe, their laws and business.

    Tuesday the Blackfeet nation is on the brink of changing the nine member tribal business council by turning it into something resembling the US federal government. Right now, the Blackfeet constitution controls all aspects of the tribe, their laws and business.

  • Wildland fire under control as agencies struggle to get to location

    Wildland fire under control as agencies struggle to get to location

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 9:18 PM EDT2017-06-28 01:18:23 GMT
    Just after 6:30 P.M. Tuesday evening, multiple agencies were called to reports of a wildland fire east of the Great Falls Shooting Complex, near Morony Dam Road.  According to scanner traffic, Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Department, Sand Coulee Volunteer Fire Department, and Gore Hill Volunteer Fire Department were all paged to respond.  Just before 7:00 P.M., a second page was called off. This, after Black Eagle struggled to get to the exact location. They tell our reporte...
    Just after 6:30 P.M. Tuesday evening, multiple agencies were called to reports of a wildland fire east of the Great Falls Shooting Complex, near Morony Dam Road.  According to scanner traffic, Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Department, Sand Coulee Volunteer Fire Department, and Gore Hill Volunteer Fire Department were all paged to respond.  Just before 7:00 P.M., a second page was called off. This, after Black Eagle struggled to get to the exact location. They tell our reporte...

  • MHP states, "Do not swerve out of the way of an animal"

    MHP states, "Do not swerve out of the way of an animal"

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 11:49 AM EDT2017-06-28 15:49:38 GMT

    While you are on your way to work there are things you need to be aware of in Montana, for example, animals. At any moment an animal can jump in front of your car putting you and anyone else in the vehicle in danger. Montana Highway Patrol put out some Do’s and Don’ts when on the road. This was sparked after a 400 pound black bear was hit last week. MHP States: Do not swerve out of the way. Make sure to brake firmly and do not let go of the steering wheel. You also ...

    While you are on your way to work there are things you need to be aware of in Montana, for example, animals. At any moment an animal can jump in front of your car putting you and anyone else in the vehicle in danger. Montana Highway Patrol put out some Do’s and Don’ts when on the road. This was sparked after a 400 pound black bear was hit last week. MHP States: Do not swerve out of the way. Make sure to brake firmly and do not let go of the steering wheel. You also ...

  • Montana surprisingly doesn't rank high on list of most patriotic states

    Montana surprisingly doesn't rank high on list of most patriotic states

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 10:13 AM EDT2017-06-28 14:13:44 GMT
    Veterans ride float in Laurel, MT 4th of July paradeVeterans ride float in Laurel, MT 4th of July parade

    Expressions of American patriotism come in many forms. From setting off fireworks during the Fourth of July, to buying American-made goods, to serving in the armed forces.

    Expressions of American patriotism come in many forms. From setting off fireworks during the Fourth of July, to buying American-made goods, to serving in the armed forces.

  • Semi driver allegedly tries running over truck stop employees

    Semi driver allegedly tries running over truck stop employees

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-28 20:11:33 GMT

    Troopers responded to report of a drunk driver at the Flying J Truck Stop. The caller said the man was stumbling with bloodshot eyes.  During the time of the call, the suspect's truck was blocked in and he was hiding behind it.

    Troopers responded to report of a drunk driver at the Flying J Truck Stop. The caller said the man was stumbling with bloodshot eyes.  During the time of the call, the suspect's truck was blocked in and he was hiding behind it.