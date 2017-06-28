Outcome of Blackfeet tribal vote

Blackfeet tribal members took to the polls to vote for a change to their tribal constitution.

We called the Bureau of Indian Affairs in Browning Wednesday, to find out what the final numbers are. The official word from the office is they will release the outcome of the vote after everything is certified with the Bureau of Indian Affairs. Currently the Blackfeet Nation is run by a tribal council made up of 9 councilors. If the vote passes, the tribal council will then be changed to a three branch government, similar to the federal government. We spoke to several members yesterday and got mixed reaction of those for and against the change. We will update you as soon as we get the final numbers.