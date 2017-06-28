Big fines if caught on FWP land with fireworks

As your packing up for the lake and campgrounds this weekend, be sure to take along your sunscreen and bug spray there is one item the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks say you need leave behind and that’s fireworks.

With most of the state in a serve drought they are taking no chances with people having fireworks in their woods or on the lake.

Fireworks are illegal on all state and federal land, including wildlife management areas.

Bruce Auchly, information officer for the f-w-p, said it's not just the land in jeopardy but your bank account if your caught with fireworks on FWP land.



He said its a misdemeanor and your could be fined up to 500 dollars.

Firework experts at Hong Kong Harry said part of firework safety includes keeping a bucket of water near by as well as a fire extinguish.