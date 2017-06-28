Opiate Overdoses On The Rise Means More Narcan Being Administere - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Opiate Overdoses On The Rise Means More Narcan Being Administered

With opiate use a growing epidemic across the country, it brings to question how many times has great falls put narcan, the drug that can save people from an opiate overdose to the test?

It turns our narcan has been administered 28 times this year in great falls alone. This is roughly a 15 percent increase in last year’s numbers. The trend is unfortunately on the rise over the last couple of years and continues to go up about 15 percent every year.

We spoke with both Great Falls Emergency Services and Great Falls Police Department and both said the same thing. The problem great falls is seeing isn’t so much heroin use, but a prescription drug problem.

“Today a lot of our opiate overdoses are folks who never had a history of illegal drug use but were put on a prescription of a narcotic level pain medication say for a back surgery” says Great Falls Emergency Service Manager Justin Grohs.

One thing both great falls emergency service and great falls police department wanted to drive home is narcan is not a cure all to opiate overdoses. It is a last resort for people in a life or death situation

Great Falls Police Department told me if you have unused pills you never know who's hands they could fall into. They recommend taking unused pills to their anonymous drug take back located on 812 14st North or bring them to the Walgreens on 10th Avenue South who also has an anonymous drug take back. 

