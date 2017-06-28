Great Falls Public Schools Want Your Help in Naming Two Schools

Two new elementary schools will be coming within the next five years. The problem is, they don't have names yet. The Great Falls Public School District is turning to you for help to name the new schools.

There are a couple rules when it comes to naming the new schools which will replace the Roosevelt school and Longfellow school. However, the district remains open to all options from the public.

“For example it can't be a living person and in needs to be someone who has been deceased for at least 5 years. The board can make an exception to that but after no circumstances can it be named after a current employee or something like that so there are some rules around that” says Superintendent Tammy Lacey.

The district says geographic locations are also a possibility. The time to put in your pick for a name for the new Roosevelt school is between July 1st and July 31st on the Great Falls Public Schools website, or you could head to the district office to fill out a name suggestion form.