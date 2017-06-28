City of Great Falls 2018 proposed budget finally here



The city manager of Great Falls held a special commission meeting at the Civic Center on Wednesday.

The meeting lasted about four hours and the proposed budget covered everything from updating the Civic Center to animal name tags and micro chipping.

City Manager, Greg Doyon, sat down with local officials to present the 146 page proposed budget for 2018 fiscal year.

He says the commission got their first glimpse at recommendations, and were also able to discuss in detail some areas of concern.

Overall, Doyon says this budget has major plans for the electric city.

Doyon said the city did receive a bit of a revenue bump due to a few large scale development projects.

He said asking tax payers for more money is always difficult, but the city and the commission will do what they can ahead of time to reduce the impact of asking later on.