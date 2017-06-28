Carroll College Unveils New Gym Floor Inside PE Center

The floor at the Carroll College PE Center has seen a lot in 47 years. Practices, games, workouts, events and camps all showed their marks on the maple hardwood that has been in place since the building was dedicated in 1970.

The floor had seen its share of conference championships and losing seasons, tears shed in victory and defeat. In the end, a floor can only last so long and the time had come.

The original plan was to try to squeeze a few more years of life out of the floor, replacing damaged sections, sanding the remaining floor and adding a new paint job. When work began, the damage was discovered to be more extensive than thought. The cost didn’t justify the short lifespan remaining on the floor. It would need to be replaced.

When the original floor was laid, the only sport that played on the court was the Carroll men’s basketball. The Saints started the 1970-71 season with a 7-3 record, including wins on the new court against Boise State and Northern Colorado.

After Title IX was enacted in 1972, the Carroll women’s basketball and volleyball teams joined the ranks of Carroll Athletics. Shortly thereafter, all three teams would find success on the hardwood.

The court has seen teams make runs to the NAIA Championship Fab Four and in just the last two years, all three sport court teams have earned trips to the NAIA National Tournament.

“This court has seen a lot of exciting basketball and volleyball,” Athletic Director Charlie Gross said. “We’ve had some great teams, and tremendous student-athletes play here. It has hosted conference championships, NAIA Playoff matchups and much more, not to mention campus and community events. Thousands of people have stepped on that floor.”

The new floor was manufactured by Connor Sports, the company that builds the floors for the NCAA Championships and many NBA teams. It was installed by Northern Hardwoods out of Spokane, Washington. The subfloor is a padding with a double layer of plywood over the top for stability and like the first floor is expected to last 50 years.

“This floor is going to benefit our student-athletes for years to come,” Gross said. “It isn’t a luxury, it is functional and it is something that will serve Carroll College for a long time. We are thrilled to get the latest technology in flooring.”

The floor design shows off aspects of a recent athletics brand enhancement, including the use of a new Carroll Bold font on the baselines and the introduction of a new Halo mascot icon in the keys. The full extent of the rebrand will be released later this summer.

The most prominent element on the floor is a large Halo-C logo that extends 36 feet across the center line of the court. The inside of the key is painted purple. There is white stain inside the three-point line and on the inside of the Halo-C.

“Everyone that has seen the floor is blown away by the design,” Gross said. “It is a clean, modern look and it shows the off the great design elements that we have at our disposal. Our student-athletes are excited about the look and feel of the new floor.”

Some of the wood from the original floor was saved, and it will be used to create mementos that will be available to purchase. Details on available items and their purchase prices will be released in the coming weeks.

Video and article courtesy of Carroll College Sports Information