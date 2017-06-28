UGF Women's Wrestling Program Introduces New Signee

The University of Great Falls has made a lot of moves this year when it comes to their wrestling program.

The Argos added a women's wrestling program in January, then in May, Tony DeAnda was named as the program's head coach. On Wednesday, DeAnda signed his first recruit to his new team.

Mahealani Ramirez signed to compete next season with the Argos.

She is from Hawaii and reached out to coach DeAnda after he was recommended to her by coaches in her home state.

DeAnda said Ramirez will be a major contributor to the team because Hawaii is one of the few states that has girls wrestling sanctioned at the high school level. As a result, Ramirez has been wrestling girls throughout her career and has learned techniques specific to women's wrestling.

"I'm really excited," Ramirez said. "Hopefully this is a stepping stone to competing at the world level and becoming an Olympic gold medalist hopefully."

DeAnda added "anytime you can bring somebody from as far away as Hawaii, the background that she has and how gung ho she is, it's exciting stuff so we're looking forward to her coming here."

DeAnda said his goal is to have a class of 20 before the season starts. As of right now he has 16 commits.