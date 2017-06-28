Vacation Bible School at Living Grace Church

Community spotlight is a live feature during our 5 p.m. Newscast that highlights events and activities open to the general public in central Montana. The segment is filmed Monday-Friday and is a 1-hour commitment, for a live interview in the KFBB studios.
Thank your for submitting your event or organization for a Community Spotlight segment on KFBB. If you are chosen Katie will contact you.
There's a new dining option in Great Falls, and its focus is all about brick oven pizza. Big Bang Pizza just opened up its doors last week on the second floor of the Columbus Center.
A Billings man, who officers said was carrying knives and a pipe bomb, appeared in justice court, October 19th.
Troopers responded to report of a drunk driver at the Flying J Truck Stop. The caller said the man was stumbling with bloodshot eyes. During the time of the call, the suspect's truck was blocked in and he was hiding behind it.
Blackfeet Community College is on the verge of making history. With some major changes to funding over the next few years. BCC, is set to become the first ever non-government funded tribal college in the nation. In Montana seven schools are supported through the Bureau of Indian Education and those funds tend to run out quickly.
The U.S. Department of Interior will lift federal protections for grizzly bears in the Yellowstone ecosystem several sources confirmed Thursday. This will transfer the management of the bears to state and tribal authorities.
Mayor Muhlfeld gives us a statement about his reaction to the comments made in the Flathead County Planning Board Meeting.
Racers come to Missoula from around the country to race 500 miles in antique Model T cars.
20 people were hurt after a deck collapsed during a funeral in Lake County.
