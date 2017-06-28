Vacation Bible School at Living Grace Church - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Vacation Bible School at Living Grace Church

Posted: Updated:

Join the Living Grace Church for their 5th annual Vacation Bible School, running July 10th-July 14th. School will take place each night from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Living Grace, located at 3525 1st Avenue North in Great Falls. Dinner will be provided.

This year's theme is "Emojis." Organizer Andre Murphy says the theme seemed fitting, considering how many emotions and feelings teens and youth deal with on a daily basis. 

Participant Taniya Reovan says each year is a different theme, which keeps her coming back. For example, they've held an "Olympics" theme, a "Superhero" theme, and even a "Bootcamp" theme. She adds that the delicious dinner doesn't hurt. 

For more information on the school, call Living Grace at 761-0186.

  • Community Spotlight

    Community spotlight is a live feature during our 5 p.m. Newscast that highlights events and activities open to the general public in central Montana. The segment is filmed Monday-Friday and is a 1-hour commitment, for a live interview in the KFBB studios. 

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thank your for submitting your event or organization for a Community Spotlight segment on KFBB. If you are chosen Katie will contact you.

  • Most Popular