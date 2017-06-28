Havre man sentenced in Cascade County

70-year old Theodore Slate will not be eligible for parole until he completes two steps of a sexual offender program in prison, however there are already 300 inmates on the waiting list for the same program.

Meaning Slate’s last days could come behind bars.

Slate’s defense argued he could receive the treatment he needs outside of jail time, after speaking with a psychosexual therapist who testified at the sentencing.

However, Pinski said the evaluation wasn’t enough to reduce Slate’s maximum sentence.

Pinski said Slate lacked empathy for the victim and didn’t understand the seriousness of the sexual crimes against a child being brought against him.

He also added Slate’s attempt to justify his actions were appalling.

According to court documents this happened in two states, Montana and Colorado.