The Helena Brewers swept the Great Falls Voyagers in a two-game homestand at Kindrick Legion Field in Helena. On Thursday night, the Brewers won 8-7 after holding a 6-0 lead in the first inning. The Voyagers made a big comeback in the middle of the Pioneer league contest. Neither teams scored in the last three innings of the game.

Helena Brewers - 8

Great Falls Voyagers - 7