Keeping your wedding budget low

By Melinda Zosh, Reporter
Great Falls - Weddings in America have become quite costly for brides, grooms and their families. The wedding website www.theknot.com reports the average cost of a wedding is now a whopping $3500.

It's a price tag that's leading some young couples to find creative ways to cut costs on their big day. Tonya Shumaker is coming up on her 10-year anniversary. Instead of spending tens of thousands of dollars, she kept her spending below $3,000.  She made her own wedding invitations,sewed together the flower girls' dresses, and made her own decorations.

"There are resources online that can tell you exactly what to do. I've had people ask me help them do their weddings after they were at my wedding. I have helped people and offered to help others, and I think you can do it in a small budget," said Shumaker. 

